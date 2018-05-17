

CTV Atlantic





Paul Hart has been fishing at Gairloch Lake in Nova Scotia's Pictou County for many years. Now he's being called a hero after following his instincts and coming to the rescue of a fellow senior in need.

On Tuesday, 73-year-old Hart knew there was another fisherman in the area of the lake. The fish weren't biting, so Hart started to get ready to leave, when he realized something seemed odd.

"I didn't see him throw his bobber out. That was the thing. So I shut the van off and walked over to tell him there was no fish, and when I looked down he was lying down there on the ground, moaning, in terrible pain," says Hart.

Charles Jackson, 80, had fallen down the steep embankment and had broken his hip. Both men had cellphones, but neither had service in the isolated area.

"And nobody can see anybody when you're down there from up here, when you're driving in the car," adds Hart.

Hart is now being called an hero for following his instincts. He rushed to a nearby cottage to get help, and the injured man was taken to the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow.

Charles Jackson's daughter, Leanne, tells CTV News that her father broke the top of his femur, shattering it in three places.

Leanne Jackson says her father believes a guardian angel was watching out for him that day.

"We lost Mom in August and he said she was watching over him and sent Paul over to check on him. Dad said, 'If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be here," says Leanne.

The family is grateful for what Hart did. He says he's just relieved that Jackson is alright.

"I didn't do nothing special, I just, you know, don't want a whole lot of credit or nothing like that, because it's just something that happened. He's 80 years old and I’m 73. I mean, it could have happened to me," says Hart.

Hart says he plans on visiting Jackson as often as he can, and if things go well, he hopes to be back here on the lake next year for another fishing trip.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Dan MacIntosh.