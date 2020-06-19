HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 and only one active case of the virus.

Friday marks the 10th day Nova Scotia has reported no new cases of COVID-19. The last new case was reported on June 9.

"I'm very encouraged by our progress. We've achieved this because Nova Scotians have taken this virus seriously and followed public health protocols and advice," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement on Friday.

"Please enjoy this beautiful weather and time with your friends and family responsibly. While we've been able to loosen restrictions, it is important that everyone remains vigilant."

The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,061.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 543 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 50,540 negative test results.

The province isn’t reporting any additional deaths. Sixty-two Nova Scotians have died from COVID-19, including 53 residents of Halifax’s Northwood long-term care facility, which has seen the most significant outbreak in the province.

There are no active COVID-19 cases at Northwood, or at any other long-term care homes in the province.

Just 1 active case

The province says one more person has recovered from the virus, for a total of 998 resolved cases.

This leaves only one active case in Nova Scotia.

There are still two people in hospital, including one patient in an intensive care unit.

The province said one patient’s COVID-19 infection is considered resolved, but they are still in hospital as a result of complications from the virus.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are female and 38 per cent are male.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s four zones may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers now reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 52 cases

central zone: 899 cases

northern zone: 57 cases

eastern zone: 53 cases

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside of Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

Last month, the province expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

The Nova Scotia government announced last Friday that the provincial state of emergency has been extended.

The order will remain in effect until June 28, unless the government terminates or extends it.