

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia's Department of Health and Wellness confirms it is looking into a death following an incident at a North Sydney nursing home.

Sources tell CTV News that a 78-year-old woman died in a Halifax hospital after she sustained burns to more than 35 per cent of her body.

The department says while it won't speak about specific cases, it has been in contact with administrators at the home to determine what happened.

North Sydney Fire Department Chief Lloyd MacIntosh confirms they responded to a fire at the home last week.

“We were surprised to find out the nature of the call at the end of the day,” MacIntosh said. “It wasn't what we expected when we arrived on scene. It's not something we deal with every day, but it's the nature of the business we do deal with.”

Cape Breton Regional Police were initially called to investigate, but determined there was nothing suspicious, so it's no longer a police matter.

Northside Community Guest Home also says it is looking into the incident.