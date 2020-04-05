HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has identified 26 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total to 262.

The 262 cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. The province is reporting 53 people have recovered, and six people are currently hospitalized.

The province has opened up it's first 'temporary primary assessment centre' in Elmsdale, N.S., Dr. Robert Strang, N.S. chief medical officer of health announced at a news conference Sunday afternoon

"We need to be flexible and act quickly to the path this disease may take in any community in Nova Scotia. When we identify communities where our surveillance suggest increased activity, we may set up temporary testing places if there isn't a centre in close proximity," said Strang. "We're aware of increase disease activity in the East Hants quarter, Elmsdale and Enfield, so we're moving in there with increase testing."

Like the other assessment centres, people must be referred to the temporary primary assessment centre by 811. Those directed to an assessment centre will have a physical assessment onsite and swabbed if appropriate.

The province also says that beginning Monday, April 6, tests will be processed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab. 592 tests were completed at the QEII lab on Saturday, April 4.

"This virus is in our communities, it's dangerous and it's up to all of us to slow it down," said Premier Stephen McNeil. "Expanding testing will help us identify and respond more quickly to spread in communities but the best defence continues to be following the public health orders. People need to stay home."

The breakdown of cases per zone is as follows:

175 cases in Central N.S.

38 cases in Western N.S.

25 cases in Northern N.S.

24 cases in Eastern N.S.

9,510 people have tested negative for COVID-19.

On Saturday, the province saw it's largest single day jump in cases, identifying 29 new cases of COVID-19. However, they also reported also an increase of 29 in the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

This is a developing story, more to come.