HALIFAX -- Two members of a Liberal riding association in Nova Scotia have resigned over the party's handling of an allegation of drunk driving against a member of the legislature.

Former Liberal backbencher Hugh MacKay -- who now sits as an Independent -- faces a charge of impaired driving in connection with an incident on Nov. 22, 2018.

Ron Meagher confirmed to The Canadian Press today that he and Katherine Williams, the treasurer of the Chester-St. Margaret's Liberal association, resigned on Thursday.

Meagher would not comment further.

Meanwhile, Premier Stephen McNeil says he would have handled the allegation exactly as his chief of staff did after she learned of it in a phone call last May and subsequently determined it wasn't credible.

McNeil is refusing to divulge the name of the person who called Laurie Graham, saying only that it was a "party official."

Earlier this week, the Opposition Tories made public an email that was sent to the riding executive last May containing allegations about an incident involving MacKay that the author said they could "no longer keep hidden."

MacKay pleaded guilty to a separate impaired driving charge last fall and was fined.

He is scheduled to appear in a Halifax court on March 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2020.