HALIFAX -- Antigonish RCMP is investigating after an 81-year-old man was killed in a four-vehicle collision Wednesday morning in Linwood, N.S.

Police say at approximately 9:45 a.m. on July 7, emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 104 in Linwood.

According to police, the collision involved four vehicles. Police say a grey car had been stopped on Highway 104, as traffic was backed up due to construction. A grey station wagon did not slow down for stopped traffic and rear-ended a white SUV, which was pushed forward into a stopped black car, which was pushed forward into the stopped grey car. All four vehicles suffered significant damage as a result.

Police say the driver of the grey station wagon, an 81-year-old man from Inverness County, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased while en route to the hospital by ambulance.

The passenger of the grey station wagon suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the black car suffered minor injuries, but the passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The driver and passenger of the grey car and white SUV all suffered minor injuries.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. Police believe speed was a factor.