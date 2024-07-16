ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    N.S. man charged in relation to firearm incident at Tatamagouche bar: RCMP

    A RCMP vehicle in a road block is seen on Glen Drive after a shooting involving RCMP officers in Coquitlam B.C. on Friday, September 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns A RCMP vehicle in a road block is seen on Glen Drive after a shooting involving RCMP officers in Coquitlam B.C. on Friday, September 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
    A 51-year-old man from Tatamagouche, N.S., has been charged following an incident involving a firearm at a bar earlier this month.

    Colchester County District RCMP was called to a bar on July 7 after a patron allegedly presented a firearm while in the business the night before.

    Through the investigation, police say they learned the firearm was not used in a threatening manner, but had been concealed and the patron allegedly made comments about potentially using it when pulling it out.

    Colchester County District RCMP say they stopped a vehicle on July 8 and arrested one person related to the investigation.

    A search warrant was then executed at a residence on Sliding Road in Tatamagouche. During the search, police say they seized three firearms and ammunition.

    Anthony Michael Stokes has been charged with:

    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • carrying a concealed weapon

    He appeared in Truro provincial court last Wednesday and was released on conditions pending future court appearances.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

