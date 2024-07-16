N.S. man charged in relation to firearm incident at Tatamagouche bar: RCMP
A 51-year-old man from Tatamagouche, N.S., has been charged following an incident involving a firearm at a bar earlier this month.
Colchester County District RCMP was called to a bar on July 7 after a patron allegedly presented a firearm while in the business the night before.
Through the investigation, police say they learned the firearm was not used in a threatening manner, but had been concealed and the patron allegedly made comments about potentially using it when pulling it out.
Colchester County District RCMP say they stopped a vehicle on July 8 and arrested one person related to the investigation.
A search warrant was then executed at a residence on Sliding Road in Tatamagouche. During the search, police say they seized three firearms and ammunition.
Anthony Michael Stokes has been charged with:
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- carrying a concealed weapon
He appeared in Truro provincial court last Wednesday and was released on conditions pending future court appearances.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
