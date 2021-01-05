ABERCROMBIE, N.S. -- The RCMP say a Nova Scotia man is facing charges of attempted murder and arson after a home was torched with people inside who were allegedly sprayed with an accelerant.

Police say in a news release that when they arrived at the scene in Abercrombie, N.S., at about 9:30 p.m. Monday, the residence was fully engulfed in flames.

The release says one man and three women were outside, and the man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries while the women appeared to be uninjured.

Police say a man known to the victims entered the home on Granton Abercrombie Rd., sprayed a fire accelerant at the victims and lit it before fleeing in a vehicle.

The suspect was arrested a short time later at a residence in Fox Brook, N.S., and he is in custody and was expected to appear in Pictou provincial court Tuesday.

The RCMP say Daniel Kenneth Stewart, 52, faces a total of 13 charges, including two counts of attempted murder, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2021.