N.S. man charged with impaired driving after allegedly striking cars, fleeing police

A man is facing several charges, including impaired driving and assault, after he allegedly struck several vehicles while trying to flee from police in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County.

The RCMP responded to a report that a suspected impaired driver had struck a parked tractor in Mader’s Cove around 12:15 p.m. Monday.

Police found the vehicle in Blockhouse and tried to pull it over, but they say the driver refused to stop and fled the area.

Officers found the vehicle pulled over on the side of Highway 103 near Oakhill before 1 p.m.

While officers tried to stop the driver from fleeing a second time, police say the man struck and damaged two police cars and continued to resist arrest after he left his car.

Officers arrested the man, who allegedly refused to provide a breath sample.

Adam Vanderzwaag, 40, of Conquerall Mills is facing the following nine charges:

impaired operation of a conveyance

flight from police

dangerous operation of a conveyance

assaulting a peace officer with a weapon (two counts)

resisting arrest

obstructing justice

failure or refusal to comply with demand

disarming a peace officer

Vanderzwaag appeared in Bridgewater provincial court on Tuesday. He is due back in court on Oct. 23.

Highway 103 was closed between exits 12 and 11 should 11 come first?following the incident but it reopened about an hour later.

Police say no one was injured.

Meanwhile, police are thanking the citizens who called in to report the driver and helped the officers identify and locate the vehicle.

