N.S. man convicted of killing a dog sentenced to probation, house arrest

A Nova Scotia man has been convicted in Halifax provincial court of killing a dog.

The SPCA says Thai Lowe, 23, of Fletchers Lake, was convicted Wednesday of willfully and without lawful excuse, killing a dog that is kept for a lawful purpose.

Lowe is banned for 10 years from owning, being in the custody or control of, and residing with animals.

The SPCA says he was handed a conditional sentencing order of 180 days, including 60 days of house arrest except for legal or medical counselling, or employment obligations.

Lowe will also be on probation for 12 months, during which time he must keep the peace. Lowe must also pay restitution, a victim surcharge, and abide by the court’s conditions.

His conviction stems from Dec. 27, 2019, when the Nova Scotia SPCA responded to a complaint that involved a dog at a veterinary clinic.

The SPCA says the dog had been badly wounded and it died from his injuries.

SPCA enforcement officers conducted a thorough investigation and as a result, animal cruelty charges were laid.

“Today shows how a confidential complaint to the SPCA helps to hold individuals responsible for their actions,” says Jo-Anne Landsburg, chief provincial inspector at the Nova Scotia SPCA.

“When you see an animal suffering or being abused, please contact the SPCA. Our officers will investigate.”

The SPCA says it has a zero-tolerance policy for animal cruelty and neglect. Suspected animal abuse can be reported by calling the SPCA toll-free at 1-888-703-7722, e-mailing animals@spcans.ca, or filling out an online form.