N.S. man dies after motorcycle crash in Cumberland County

A man has died in a motorcycle crash in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County.

Cumberland County District RCMP, fire services and EHS responded to a reportof a single-vehicle crash on Highway 4 around 4:10 p.m. Monday.

RCMP officers say a Suzuki GSX-R was travelling on the highway when it left the roadway and landed in a ditch.

The driver, a 32-year-old River Philip, N.S., man, diedat the scene.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.