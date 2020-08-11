HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after a 56-year-old man from Whycocomagh, N.S. died in a motorcycle collision on Monday.

Police say at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a single vehicle collision on the Cabot Trail involving a motorcycle.

The driver, a 56-year-old man from Whycocomagh, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An RCMP Collision Analyst attended, and the highway was closed for several hours. It has since re-opened.

The investigation is ongoing.