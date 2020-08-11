Advertisement
N.S. man dies in Cabot Trail motorcycle collision
Published Tuesday, August 11, 2020 3:29PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after a 56-year-old man from Whycocomagh, N.S. died in a motorcycle collision on Monday.
Police say at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a single vehicle collision on the Cabot Trail involving a motorcycle.
The driver, a 56-year-old man from Whycocomagh, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
An RCMP Collision Analyst attended, and the highway was closed for several hours. It has since re-opened.
The investigation is ongoing.