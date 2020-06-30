HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP say a man is facing several serious charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly assaulted a woman in Annapolis County.

RCMP responsed to a call of a disturbance at a camp ground on Highway 1 in Granville Ferry, N.S. around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a man dragged a woman towards a river after a dispute, and assaulted her while he held her head under the water until people intervened.

The woman was taken to hospital with ‘moderate’ physical injuries.

Police say the accused, 30-year-old Alexander Jacob O’Grady of Bedford, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.