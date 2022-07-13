N.S. man wanted on two provincewide arrest warrants for robbery, theft: RCMP

West Hants District RCMP has obtained two provincewide arrest warrants for a Nova Scotia man charged in a robbery from June 2022, and a theft from November 2021, both in Windsor, N.S.

Andrew Scott Barker, of Brooklyn, N.S., has been charged with:

robbery

possession of a controlled substance

theft under $5,000

possession of stolen property

Barker is described as a 45-year-old man who is five-foot-ten inches tall and 150 pounds. He has dark brown hair and green eyes.

Police say they've made several attempts to locate Barker but have been unsuccessful so far and are now asking for help from the public.

Anyone who sees Barker should contact police and not approach him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact West Hants District RCMP at 902-798-2207 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).