Atlantic

    • N.S. man who shot woman near motel arrested: police

    Share

    Nova Scotia RCMP say they've arrested a 52-year-old Truro man wanted on a provincewide warrant in connection to a shooting near a motel in Brookfield on Sunday.

    In a social media post made after 6 a.m. Friday, police said Darren Trevor Jackson was arrested at a home in Nuttby on Highway 311 in Colchester County.

    According to police, Colchester County District RCMP responded to a report of shots possibly fired near a Highway 2 motel around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Police say a man shot at a woman and her vehicle.

    Police say they later found victims in a Truro hospital and learned one woman, 30, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, while another woman, 29, was not injured.

    Police identified Jackson as the suspect and issued an emergency alert around 11:10 p.m. The alert was cancelled Monday morning after investigators determined there was no immediate threat to public safety.

    On Wednesday, Jackson was charged with:

    • attempted murder (two counts)
    • aggravated assault 
    • use of a firearm
    • pointing a firearm
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • breach of a prohibition order (two counts)
    • operation of a conveyance while prohibited

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News