N.S. man who shot woman near motel arrested: police

Nova Scotia RCMP say they've arrested a 52-year-old Truro man wanted on a provincewide warrant in connection to a shooting near a motel in Brookfield on Sunday.

In a social media post made after 6 a.m. Friday, police said Darren Trevor Jackson was arrested at a home in Nuttby on Highway 311 in Colchester County.

Update, October 20, 2023, 6:20 a.m. - Colchester County District RCMP, assisted by the Nova Scotia RCMP Emergency Response Team, safely arrested 52-year-old Darren Trevor Jackson at a home on Hwy. 311 in #Nuttby #ColchesterCounty this morning. pic.twitter.com/CJXQE8o7w3 — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) October 20, 2023

According to police, Colchester County District RCMP responded to a report of shots possibly fired near a Highway 2 motel around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Police say a man shot at a woman and her vehicle.

Police say they later found victims in a Truro hospital and learned one woman, 30, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, while another woman, 29, was not injured.

Police identified Jackson as the suspect and issued an emergency alert around 11:10 p.m. The alert was cancelled Monday morning after investigators determined there was no immediate threat to public safety.

On Wednesday, Jackson was charged with:

attempted murder (two counts)

aggravated assault

use of a firearm

pointing a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm

breach of a prohibition order (two counts)

operation of a conveyance while prohibited

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.