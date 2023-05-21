N.S. mass shooting victims' son, public safety expert react to police gear seizure in Cape Breton

It was a discovery that came as a shock and brought back bad memories, particularly for those who lost loved ones during Nova Scotia's 2020 mass shooting.

"It doesn't surprise me. Not one bit,” said Harry Bond, whose parents Peter and Joy Bond were among the 22 people killed by a gunman dressed as a Mountie and driving a mock RCMP cruiser in April 2020.

Bond said the discovery of police clothing and equipment -- some authentic to the RCMP and Ontario Provincial Police -- during a recent arrest in Cape Breton, disgusts him and proves that new laws meant to make it harder for people to obtain police gear without authorization aren't effective enough.

"They haven't learned a damned thing,” Bond said. “I lost both my parents to the idiot dressed as a cop, in their own home where they are supposed to be safe. There's 21 other lives lost… and you're still getting copycats."

"We don't know why he had these articles in his possession, and we're not in a position to speculate,” Cape Breton Regional Police Chief Robert Walsh said during an interview with CTV Atlantic Friday.

On Friday, Cape Breton Regional Police announced that they confiscated a sizable cache of police gear during the arrest of a man in Millville, N.S., relating to an earlier domestic disturbance call and subsequent police chase.

Colin James Penny, 30, has been charged with 21 weapons and assault-related offences, along with a charge of possessing a police article or uniform without authorization.

"Now that there is legislation in the province of Nova Scotia -- the Police Identity Management Act -- that prohibits people from having these items, we felt it was prudent to lay the charge,” Walsh said.

In 2022, the Nova Scotia government passed legislation stemming from the mass shooting to prohibit the use, possession, sale or reproduction of police-issued items and marked vehicles.

But Chris Lewis, Public Safety Analyst for CTV News and former OPP Commissioner, said the new provincial law might not necessarily be that much of a deterrent.

"More like a fine, kind of like a speeding ticket or something like that, but I get the intent,” Lewis said. “Federally, there's been no amendments to the Criminal Code."

Also seized were seven firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, which the Cape Breton police chief said isn't the type a hunter or sportsman would typically have.

"It's unusual to find that much ammunition, especially the type of ammunition that was located,” Walsh said.

"So if he has it, you know darned well someone else has it too,” Bond said.

The accused is believed to be the first person in the province charged under the regulations.

Those found guilty can face a fine of up to $10,000 or three months in jail.

Penny appeared in court in Sydney on Friday to answer to the charges.

He was released on conditions after $25,000 bail was posted.