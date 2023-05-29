N.S. motorcycle driver airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash
A man was taken to hospital by Lifeflight Sunday after a motorcycle crash in Mapleton, N.S.
Cumberland County District RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 2 around 12:35 p.m.
Police say a motorcycle was travelling on the highway when it left the road and ended up in a ditch.
The driver, and only person riding the motorcycle, suffered life-threatening injuries.
The 65-year-old man from Lakelands, N.S., was taken to hospital by Lifeflight.
Highway 2 was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene, but it has since reopened.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
WATCH | Dashcam video shows out-of-control Nova Scotia wildfire
Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
