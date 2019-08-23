

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP's Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit has arrested a Falmouth man for child pornography offences.

The ICE Unit searched a home in Falmouth on Thursday, assisted by the RCMP's Digital Forensic Services Unit, and members of the Windsor detachment.

"Investigators were directed to the residence after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation and Crime Centre (NCCEC) on July 8, 2019," the RCMP said in a news release.

David Stacey MacDonald, 50, was arrested at his home without incident and charged with possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

MacDonald was arraigned and released with a number of strict conditions. His next appearance in Windsor Provincial Court is scheduled for Sept. 17, 2019.

The RCMP encourages citizens to be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting any suspected offences to your local police or by using Canada's National tipline for reporting online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.