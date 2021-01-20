HALIFAX -- A 23-year-old man from Antigonish, N.S. has been arrested for impersonation of a police officer.

Antigonish RCMP responded to recent complaints of a suspect driving what looked like an unmarked police vehicle in the Halifax Regional Municipality and Antigonish County.

Police believe the suspect may have used the mock police vehicle to pull over other vehicles.

The suspect was arrested without incident at a residence in Antigonish, where RCMP also seized a vehicle matching the description.

The suspect, 23, has been released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court in March.

Police describe the seized vehicle as a white 2013 Ford Taurus with reflective striping along both sides, with a microphone attached to the dashboard, LED lights, and a black push bar mounted on the grill.

Though the vehicle does not have any decals with police emblems, the model is similar to the decommissioned police vehicle Gabriel Wortman used during his 13-hour rampage in northern and central Nova Scotia on April 18-19, 2020.

The killer's vehicle, however, was modified with an emergency light bar on the roof and decals that looked exactly like those found on a marked RCMP cruiser.

Early in the RCMP's investigation of the mass killing, a senior officer said the killer's vehicle allowed him to "circulate around the province, steps ahead of our investigators."

As well, the replica vehicle was so convincing that questions were raised about the availability of former police vehicles and the equipment used to outfit them for police use.

Both the killer's vehicle and the one seized this week were described as decommissioned police vehicles.

Soon after the RCMP released details about the latest incident, the leader of the province's Opposition Progressive Conservatives issued a statement repeating his call for a ban on the sale of such vehicles.

"This is incredibly dangerous," Tim Houston said. "It's no longer enough to say that lives are at stake. It's too late for statements like that."

Houston said the Tory caucus plans to introduce legislation to fix what he called a significant loophole.

"This cannot wait a second longer," he said. "I'm calling on the government to take steps to ban the sale of these vehicles outfitted with police accessories."

N.S. RCMP believes there may be more unreported incidents involving this vehicle trying to pull people over between Halifax and Antigonish.

If anyone has seen this vehicle and know of an incident of this nature, they are asked to contact Cst. Trevor Arsenault at the Antigonish RCMP detachment at 902-863-6500.

With files from The Canadian Press.