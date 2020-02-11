LOWER SACKVILLE, N.S. -- A Cole Harbour, N.S. man wanted on a provincewide warrant has been arrested.

The RCMP said Tuesday that they were looking for 29-year-old Phillip George Nicholle.

Nicholle is facing charges of criminal harassment and four counts of breach of probation.

Police say the charges stem from an incident in September 2019 that resulted in Nicholle being arrested.

Police say he failed to attend his scheduled court appearance and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Nicholle was arrested by the RCMP without incident Wednesday morning. He remains in custody at this time.