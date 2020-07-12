HALIFAX -- A man is facing multiple charges for uttering threats and firearm offences early on Saturday morning in Eskasoni, Nova Scotia.

On Saturday, at around 3:15 a.m., N.S. RCMP responded to a disturbance involving a group of people on the roadway at Sugar Maple Lane. Upon arrival, police determined a man had driven up to the group in his car, threatening and yelling obscenities at them while pointing a gun at the group. Police say the man proceeded to drive a short distance before exiting the vehicle and running into a wooded area.

RCMP, alongside Cape Breton Regional Police, located the suspect at a residence on Pine Street and arrested him without incident, and seized an unloaded firearm from the vehicle.

Twenty-six-year-old Victor Joseph Herney, of Eskasoni, is facing the following charges:

  • Pointing a Firearm x 4
  • Careless use of Firearm
  • Use Firearm in Commission of Offence
  • Possess Prohibited Weapon
  • Unauthorized Possession in Motor Vehicle
  • Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
  • Contravention of Storage Regulations
  • Tampering with Serial Number
  • Uttering Threats x 4
  • Failure to Comply with Undertaking x 3
  • Failure to Comply with Order
  • Failure to Comply with Probation Order

Herney is scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Monday.

The investigation continues.