N.S. RCMP charge Eskasoni man for uttering threats and multiple firearm offences
HALIFAX -- A man is facing multiple charges for uttering threats and firearm offences early on Saturday morning in Eskasoni, Nova Scotia.
On Saturday, at around 3:15 a.m., N.S. RCMP responded to a disturbance involving a group of people on the roadway at Sugar Maple Lane. Upon arrival, police determined a man had driven up to the group in his car, threatening and yelling obscenities at them while pointing a gun at the group. Police say the man proceeded to drive a short distance before exiting the vehicle and running into a wooded area.
RCMP, alongside Cape Breton Regional Police, located the suspect at a residence on Pine Street and arrested him without incident, and seized an unloaded firearm from the vehicle.
Twenty-six-year-old Victor Joseph Herney, of Eskasoni, is facing the following charges:
- Pointing a Firearm x 4
- Careless use of Firearm
- Use Firearm in Commission of Offence
- Possess Prohibited Weapon
- Unauthorized Possession in Motor Vehicle
- Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Contravention of Storage Regulations
- Tampering with Serial Number
- Uttering Threats x 4
- Failure to Comply with Undertaking x 3
- Failure to Comply with Order
- Failure to Comply with Probation Order
Herney is scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Monday.
The investigation continues.