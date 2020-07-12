HALIFAX -- A man is facing multiple charges for uttering threats and firearm offences early on Saturday morning in Eskasoni, Nova Scotia.

On Saturday, at around 3:15 a.m., N.S. RCMP responded to a disturbance involving a group of people on the roadway at Sugar Maple Lane. Upon arrival, police determined a man had driven up to the group in his car, threatening and yelling obscenities at them while pointing a gun at the group. Police say the man proceeded to drive a short distance before exiting the vehicle and running into a wooded area.

RCMP, alongside Cape Breton Regional Police, located the suspect at a residence on Pine Street and arrested him without incident, and seized an unloaded firearm from the vehicle.

Twenty-six-year-old Victor Joseph Herney, of Eskasoni, is facing the following charges:

Pointing a Firearm x 4

Careless use of Firearm

Use Firearm in Commission of Offence

Possess Prohibited Weapon

Unauthorized Possession in Motor Vehicle

Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Contravention of Storage Regulations

Tampering with Serial Number

Uttering Threats x 4

Failure to Comply with Undertaking x 3

Failure to Comply with Order

Failure to Comply with Probation Order

Herney is scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Monday.

The investigation continues.