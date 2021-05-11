HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP have charged two men with a number of offences in relation to a home invasion and assault in Loch Lomond, Cape Breton early Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:36 a.m. on May 8, Richmond County District RCMP were called to a residence on Loch Lomond Road.

Police were told by the lone occupant of the home that two men, one known to him and both wearing face masks, had kicked in a door and threatened to kill him while kicking and punching him.

According to police, both men then fled in a vehicle and were believed to be in a residence nearby.

Police immediately attended this residence and arrested the two men without incident.

Daniel James McMullin, 58, of Loch Lomond, and Kyle Sparrow, 37, of New Waterford, have each been charged with:

Assault

Uttering Threats to Kill

Break and Enter to a Residence

McMullin is also facing charges of Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Unsafe Storage of a Firearm, in relation to a weapon that police say was located incidental to arrest and not believed to have been directly used in this event.

Both men have been released from custody on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on June 28.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.