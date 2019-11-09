HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating after a 19-year-old man pointed a firearm at someone at a residence in Blockhouse, Nova Scotia, on Friday night.

On Friday at around 11:00 p.m., Lunenburg District RCMP responded to a report of a man pointing a firearm. Police successfully negotiated with the man to exit the residence, and he was arrested without incident.

Police say they seized numerous weapons from the home. No injuries were reported.

Police also note the man and the individuals involved were known to each other.

The man, who is from Blockhouse, was released from custody on conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on January 22, 2020.

He is facing charges of careless use of a firearm, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized and uttering threats.

Police continue to investigate.