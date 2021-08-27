HALIFAX -- Police in Yarmouth County, N.S. are investigating after a man says a group of people attempted to robbed him on the side of a road in Brooklyn, N.S.

Yarmouth Rural RCMP says at approximately 11 p.m. on August 23, officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery that had occurred at around 6 p.m. that evening on Hardscratch Road in Brooklyn.

Police say a man had been driving down Hardscratch Road, when he observed a car stopped on the side of the road between Tinkham Road and the Yarmouth County Landfill.

According to police, a woman near the car flagged the victim down. When he exited his vehicle, he was rushed by two men who came out of the ditch and attacked him.

Police say one of the men was armed with a weapon during the attack and the victim’s dog attacked the man with the weapon before the suspects fled in their own vehicle.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a small older grey car. The woman is described as thin with brown curly hair and sunglasses. One of the male suspects had heavily tattooed arms and at least one heavily tattooed leg.

Police say the Hardscratch Road is heavily travelled and ask anyone with information to contact the Yarmouth Rural RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers.

RCMP also say they are aware of “numerous posts circulating on social media and would like to inform the public that this incident is the only one that has been reported to the police”.