Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a serious collision that occurred on Highway 125 in Leitches Creek, N.S on Friday night

At around 7 p.m. on Friday, RCMP and CBRP, as well as EHS and Fire officials, responded to a report of a vehicle that drove off the highway resulting in it rolling into a ditch.

Police say six occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the collision, including four children who were transported to hospital for observation and released on Saturday morning.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from North Sydney, sustained minor injuries, was transported to hospital and was also released on Saturday morning.

A female passenger, who was ejected from the vehicle, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Halifax.

Highway 125 was reduced to one lane in the area for several hours and closed for a period of time while an RCMP Collision Analyst assisted with the investigation – it has since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing with charges pending.