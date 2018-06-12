

CTV Atlantic





One person is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision near Windsor, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Avondale Road in Poplar Grove, N.S., just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say one person was confirmed dead at the scene. A second person sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

Avondale Road is closed at Ferry Road and is expected to be closed for most of the day, as police gather evidence at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.