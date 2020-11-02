HALIFAX -- Police in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County are investigating the suspicious death of a 57-year-old man.

Luneburg District RCMP responded to a local hospital at 3:15 p.m. Friday after a man arrived with life-threatening injuries.

Police learned Sunday that the man had died as a result of his injuries. He has been identified as Donny Lohnes of Pine Grove, N.S.

Police believe Lohnes was injured at a home on Jippie Avenue in Pine Grove on Oct. 25 and they are treating his death as suspicious.

No other details have been released.

The Bridgewater Police Department, Southwest Nova Major Crime Team and Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Officeare assisting Lunenburg District RCMP in the investigation.

Lunenburg District RCMP is asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact them at 902-634-8674 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).