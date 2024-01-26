N.S. RCMP investigating three-boat fire at Pembroke Wharf

RCMP are investigating after three boats were found engulfed in flames at the Pembroke Wharf in Yarmouth, N.S., Thursday night.

RCMP and fire services responded to a boat fire on Chegoggin Point Road around 10:50 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned three fishing boats tied together at the dock were engulfed in flames, according to a Friday news release from RCMP.

RCMP say the spoke to a witness and the fire marshal will visit the scene of the fire later on Friday.

Police believe the fire is not suspicious.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Yarmouth Rural RCMP at 902-742-9106.

The investigation continues.

