HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia RCMP officer’s ‘bleating heart’ was on full display when he came to the rescue of a pregnant goat last weekend.

Sunday evening, Colchester County RCMP Const. Matt Doane received a call that a pregnant goat was being chased by a black bear.

Doane responded immediately and headed to the scene of the crime in Harmony, N.S.

Police say the perpetrator had fled the scene by the time Doane arrived. However, the officer was able to locate the victim, Marcy, who was distressed, but uninjured.

Unable to track down Marcy’s owners, Doane provided the goat with “police protective transport” and escorted her to his home, where she rested in his barn for the night.

Doane made contact with Marcy’s owners the next day and she was happily reunited with her caretakers.

If Marcy could talk, she’d tell you Doane is the real GOAT -- greatest of all time.