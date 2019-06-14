

THE CANADIAN PRESS





CANNING, N.S. -- RCMP say a 39-year-old man is in custody after shots were fired during an attempted armed robbery in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.

RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Lisa Croteau says the shots were fired outside the Valley Credit Union branch on Seminary Avenue in Canning.

Croteau says no one was hurt.

Police responded around 9:30 a.m. Friday after a report that a man carrying a gun had entered the building.

The man fled the area before police arrived, however witnesses provided a description of the suspect and a vehicle and police were able to track the suspect down outside a home in nearby Centreville.

Police say the man, who is from Centreville, was arrested without incident and charges are expected.