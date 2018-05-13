

CTV Atlantic





Windsor RCMP are asking the public for help in locating 56-year-old Timothy Wells.

Wells was last seen Saturday, May 12 at 4:00 p.m., riding a bicycle on Highway 14 in Vaughan, N.S.

Wells is described a white male, approximately 6'0" and 270 lbs. He has thinning grey hair, a scruffy beard and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a white crest on the left side and an orange bicycle helmet.

Police say they are concerned about his well-being, as Wells has a medical condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor RCMP.