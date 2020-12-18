HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in the province's Central Zone on Friday.

With nine previously-identified cases now considered resolved, the number of active cases in the province has dropped from 50 to 48.

All seven new cases are located in the province's Central Zone. Five of the cases are close contacts of previously-reported cases. The other two cases are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The people are self-isolating, as required.

"As we head into the last weekend before Christmas, let's remember that we must stay vigilant to contain the virus," said Premier Stephen McNeil. "Following public health guidelines has allowed us to slow the spread, and we need to keep up that good work because we know the virus wants us to let our guard down."

Nova Scotia’s daily new COVID-19 cases have been in the single digits since Dec. 5.

"As our case numbers decline, we need to continue to limit our social contacts and non-essential travel. Stay home if you are feeling unwell," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "By following all the public health measures, we are protecting one another and slowing the spread of COVID-19."

NEW TESTING REQUIREMENTS FOR ROTATIONAL WORKERS, POST-SECONDARY STUDENTS

Nova Scotia has announced new recommendations on testing for rotational workers and post-secondary students who return to the province from outside of Atlantic Canada after the holidays.

Rotational workers are now asked to get two tests during their modified self-isolation. Since Dec. 4, rotational workers have been asked to get a test on day 6, 7 or 8. There is now a recommendation to be tested on day 1 or 2.

Workers must still complete the full 14 days of modified self-isolation, even if they have negative test results.

Starting Jan. 4, post-secondary students from outside Atlantic Canada who return after the holidays and don't have symptoms must get one COVID-19 test on day 6, 7 or 8 of their self-isolation.

Returning students must complete the full 14 days of self-isolation, even if they have a negative test result.

"While asymptomatic testing is voluntary, it is strongly recommended as an added layer of protection for rotational workers and students, their families and households, and their communities," said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health. "By getting tested, you're helping us detect the virus early enough to isolate household contacts before they can unknowingly spread the virus to others."

DEADLINE TO BOOK ASYMPTOMATIC TEST EXTENDED

Nova Scotia Health is continuing asymptomatic testing in the province, with the aim of helping to detect positive cases in people who do not have symptoms, and limit the potential spread of the virus.

The deadline to book an asymptomatic test had been Friday, but the deadline has been extended so Nova Scotians can continue to book tests into January.

"We know that asymptomatic testing plays an important part in containing the virus," said Premier Stephen McNeil. "That's why our testing strategy has continued to evolve. I want to thank people for coming forward to get tested, and all those involved in administering and processing the tests."

General asymptomatic testing is available for people who:

do not have symptoms

have not travelled outside the Atlantic provinces within the past 14 days

have not visited a potential exposure location

have not been in contact with someone who has tested positive

Appointments can be booked up to three days in advance through the COVID-19 self-assessment.

Pop-up testing sites will also continue into the new year for general asymptomatic testing. The age limit is 16 or over at these sites. Appointments are not required.

HOLIDAY RESTRICTIONS

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said Wednesday that the current restrictions in place in the Halifax area will be extended until Sunday night.

And on Monday, new restrictions meant to prevent any possible surge of COVID-19 will go into effect across the province until Jan. 10.

Between Dec. 21 and Jan. 10, in-person dining at restaurants in the Halifax area will remain closed, while restaurants and licensed establishments in the rest of the province will have to stop service by 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m.

Indoor gatherings provincewide will be limited to 10 people, while social events such as festivals and cultural and sports events will not be permitted. Also, during the same period, restrictions in the Halifax area limiting the number of shoppers in retail stores will be extended to the entire province.

People are asked to avoid any unnecessary travel, although a recommendation against travel in and out of the Halifax area is now lifted with the condition that people go directly to their destination and stay there.

Faith gatherings, weddings and funeral services will be allowed with a maximum of 150 people outdoors or with 50 per cent of an indoor venue's capacity, for a maximum of 100 people. Receptions for weddings and funerals are not permitted. Museums and libraries will be allowed to open at full capacity as long as physical distancing and other public health measures are followed.

CASE BREAKDOWN

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,565 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has conducted 95,718 tests and confirmed 354 positive COVID-19 cases. Of those, 306 cases are considered resolved, leaving 48 active cases. No one has died during the second wave. There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, Nova Scotia has completed 219,323 tests, and reported a total of 1,443 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,330 cases are now considered resolved and 65 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-six per cent of cases are female and 44 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 80 cases

Central Zone: 1,206 cases

Northern Zone: 93 cases

Eastern Zone: 64 cases

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Dec. 27.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion

SELF-ISOLATION AND MANDATORY MASKS

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region for non-essential reasons is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province. Travellers must self-isolate alone, away from others. If they cannot self-isolate alone, their entire household must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

It is mandatory to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces in Nova Scotia.