HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 88.

All of the new cases are in the Central Zone. Three of the cases are under investigation, one case is school-based, and one case is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and is self-isolating.

With lower new cases numbers on Saturday and Sunday – a contrast from the previous weekend – Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil expressed his appreciation.

"I am pleased to see the decline in new cases this weekend. It reflects Nova Scotians' commitment to following public health measures and doing their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19," said McNeil in a release issued on Sunday. "I know it is difficult to be away from family and friends, but I want to encourage everyone to remain vigilant and continue our progress in containing the virus."

Despite the improved case outlook, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang encouraged continued adherence to precautionary measures and new restrictions.

"It is encouraging to see new case numbers go below the double-digits we have been seeing but it is too soon to relax now," said Strang in a release issued on Sunday. "We must remain diligent and continue to follow public health orders and advice so we can keep our citizens safe."

NEW SCHOOL-BASED CASE

On Sunday evening, the province announced a school-based case of COVID-19 had been identified on Sunday.

The case was identified at Ian Forsyth Elementary School in Dartmouth, which is in the Central Zone.

The school will remain closed to students until Thursday; meanwhile, a deep cleaning of the school will take place while students learn at home during the closure. Students and staff will receive an update on Wednesday.

Public health will be in touch with any close contacts of the case and will advise of next steps. Everyone who is a close contact will be notified, tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Nova Scotia says this case will be reflected in Monday's new case numbers.

CASE BREAKDOWN

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,171 Nova Scotia tests.

Since October 1, Nova Scotia completed 75,833 tests. Of those tests, there have been 279 positive COVID-19 cases, of which 191 have recovered; There have been no deaths.

No one is currently in hospital.

Cases range in age from under 10 to over 70.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province's electronic information system.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada's COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion

SELF-ISOLATION AND MANDATORY MASKS

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region for non-essential reasons is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province. Travellers must self-isolate alone, away from others. If they cannot self-isolate alone, their entire household must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

It is mandatory to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces in Nova Scotia.