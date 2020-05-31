HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19, as well as no new deaths related to the virus.

On Sunday, the province made the announcement, saying the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains at 1,056.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 578 tests on Saturday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 41,944 negative test results.

A positive contrast

The announcement comes a day after Nova Scotia reported the provincial death toll rose to 60 following a death at Northwood – bringing the care facility’s respective death toll to 53.

981 people recovered; 15 active cases

A total of 1,056 positive cases have been confirmed in Nova Scotia. Of those cases, 981 people have recovered, and 60 people have died – this leaves 15 active cases in the province.

Of the 15 active cases, 14 are at the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax, which currently has 10 residents and four staff members with active cases of COVID-19.

As of Saturday, 53 of the 60 COVID-19-related deaths in Nova Scotia have been at Northwood.

What we know about the confirmed cases

Seven people are currently in hospital; two of those patients are in intensive care units.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are female and 38 per cent are male.

The most recent case was announced on Saturday and is located in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

As of Sunday, the central, western, northern and eastern zones are reporting no additional cases at this time.

Western zone: 54 cases

Central zone: 906 cases

Northern zone: 45 cases

Eastern zone: 51 cases

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside of Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

List of symptoms expanded

Last week, the province expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: