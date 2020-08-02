HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to four.

The new cases are in the Central Zone and the province says they are related to travel outside of Canada. One of the new cases is connected to the two reported on Friday.

Both individuals have been in self-isolation.

TESTING IN NOVA SCOTIA

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 334 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, and continues to operate 24-hours a day.

Nova Scotia has 64,184 negative test results of the virus, 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases, and 64 deaths. One-thousand-and-three cases are now considered resolved.

The cases in the province range from under 10 to over 90-years-old.

Nobody is currently in hospital being treated for the disease.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

The province is reminding any one feeling the following symptoms, to visit 811's online assessment on their website, to determine if you should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

SELF-ISOLATION FOR TRAVELLERS

Anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada is still required to self-isolate for 14 days upon return.

The government of Nova Scotia also reminds every one of the importance of adhering to the public health order and directives, like practicing good hand washing, maintaining physical distance when and where required, and wearing a non-medical mask in required areas, and wherever else you feel comfortable.