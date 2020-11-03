HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia SPCA is asking for help from the community after rescuing 72 cats and kittens in need of urgent medical care.

The SPCA says the majority of the cats came from two animal hoarding situations in Pictou County and Cape Breton.

Many of the cats are suffering from painful eye damage, severe infections and deadly diseases.

The SPCA says that medical treatments for the cats could cost more than $58,000, and they are in desperate need of donations, as their resources have already been stretched to the limit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Animal hoarding is a complex issue,” said Sandra Flemming, provincial director of animal care at the Nova Scotia SPCA, in a statement. “It can start with innocent intentions but as the number of pets multiply they may not be given adequate care. Many caregivers are embarrassed to ask for support or unaware of what resources exist to help them.”

Forty-five sick and injured cats were rescued in Pictou County, but the local SPCA says it doesn't have enough room to treat and protect the cats from potential infections, so cats are being transferred to other SPCA locations around the province.

Thirteen cats are being treated at the Cape Breton SPCA, which says it is taking two full-time staff members to provide around-the-clock care for the animals.

The cats require intense rehabilitation can not be adopted at this time, but the SPCA says they will be posted on their adoption website once cleared medically.

Animal lovers who want to make a donation are asked to visit the SPCA website or text SPCA to 4-10-10 to donate $20.