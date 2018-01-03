

CTV Atlantic





A set of triplets born 11 months early celebrated their first birthday last week.

Imani, Aria and Nylah Lee – also known as the ‘Triple Lees’ – were born between Christmas and New Year’s Day in 2016. They also have two older brothers: two-year-old Ethan and five-year-old Aiden.

The parents say even though it’s been a busy year, it’s been joyful chaos.

“It is funny when other parents will say, ‘I am so busy, I didn't sleep last night.’ I give them that look like hmmm... girl, you don't even know,” says mother Larissa Lee.

CTV News first introduced you to the triplets shortly after they were born at the IWK Health Centre. The infants stayed at the hospital until they were healthy enough to go home.

Now Imani, the oldest, is walking and the leader of the pack. Aria is daddy's girl and full of personality, while Nylah, the youngest, is the most outgoing.

Parents Larissa and Owen say three times the fun and cuteness comes with three times the work.

“It takes a lot of teamwork,” says Larissa. “We do everything together. We are always consulting each other."

“We have to plan hours ahead to leave,” Owen says. “Some people say, ‘We have to go to the store.’ It doesn't work that way for us. If we want to leave at 11 a.m., we have to start planning at 7 a.m. or 8 a.m.”

As busy as they are, Owen and Larissa still find time to be grateful.

“There are mornings that I wake up and I look at the girls and think, ‘I can't believe they are mine,’” Larissa says. “It's still hard to fathom the fact that we have triplets and that they were all growing inside of me at one time.”

They say good things come in threes, which has the family counting their blessings every day.

“Wouldn't change it. No way. I love all my kids,” says Owen.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kelland Sundahl.