SYDNEY, N.S. -- A Nova Scotia woman is going to great heights to spread some cheer in her community during the COVID-19 crisis.

Glenda Watt has spent years playing the old chimes high up in the bell tower of the former St. Andrew's Church, now the Highland Arts Theatre in downtown Sydney, N.S.

With the implementation of social-distancing due to the COVID-19 virus, Watt says she is stepping up her efforts.

“Just to bring some music to the downtown area, to bring some joy,” says Watt.

Thanks to Watt’s talents, songs like ‘We Rise Again’ have been ringing into Sydney's near-empty streets.

“There were a lot of 'I'm sitting here in tears.’ ‘Thank you so much for this.’ ‘This means so much,'” says Watt. “We really need this kind of community. I mean, at a time of social-distancing, I don't know if I've ever felt so social.”

Ali MacDougall runs the theatre box. She came up with the idea to have Watt play a few tunes to boost peoples' spirits.

“We have the bells and I know Glenda is fabulous on them, so why not spread some cheer and get her to play,” says MacDougall.

Watt says she has a repertoire full of uplifting songs and, even if you're not able to be downtown, you can listen online.

“Any sunny day during this time of social isolation, I'll be here probably between 2 and 3 (p.m.),” says Watt.

At a time when everyone is pulling together, tugging on these ropes makes Watts feel like she's doing her small part.

“I love it. I have a great time up here,” says Watt. “Sometimes I tend to forget that there's people actually listening to me, but no, I'm so happy to do it.”