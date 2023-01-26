Nearing the finish line: Skating siblings soon calling it a career
Allyson and Jayson Lawson have spent much of their lives on skates, but that's about to change.
After a life-long skating commitment, the Riverview, N.B., teens will make their Canada Games debut next month, a career moment for both.
Eighteen-year-old Jayson took after his dad and started speed skating when he was three.
Fifteen-year-old Allyson began her career at age two.
The teens train in Fredericton four times a week and spend almost every weekend away at races.
On Friday, the Lawson family will make the eight-hour drive to Trois-Rivières, Quebec for a competition.
It's a demanding schedule that cuts into their school and social lives, but the passion for the sport has kept them going.
"I love the speed and the competitiveness where you can go from first to last in a half a second or vice-versa," said Jayson.
Allyson agrees.
"Yeah, I love the speed and the community," she said. "You never know what's going to happen in a competition or a race. Like Jay said, with any little mess up the race can just absolutely change."
Jayson took after his dad and started speed skating when he was three and Allyson began her career at age two.(Courtesy: Christine Lawson)
In January 2013, CTV News introduced the skating Lawsons to Maritimers with a story about the young skaters.
Allyson and Jayson were more than a bit surprised to see the footage from 10 years ago when they were five and eight-years-old.
"That was the start of the career," said Allyson after watching the story. "That was my first year. I was competing and starting to get into the sport. That was my first coach when I was competitive. It was quite cool to see that."
Seeing the story again for the first time in years was an emotional moment for mother Christine Lawson.
"Watching the kids grow up through the sport, watching them participate in it and seeing Coach Stan [Barnett] who was with them for many years. Unfortunately he passed away three or four years ago, but he holds a great piece of our hearts."
The upcoming Canada Games will be bittersweet. Both will retire from competitive skating shortly after the games.
"It's very sad to look at the fact that I am leaving after 15 years," said Jayson. "I'm definitely going to have to find a new hobby to fill in my time."
Allyson said it feels strange to be so close to the end.
"But I still imagine we'll get out there a couple of times and just have fun with it," said Allyson.
For now, they're still both focused on representing New Brunswick.
"I mean, it's exciting in one sense that they get to do their career goals and end it up on a high and do exactly what they want," said Christine. "It's hard for us because now it's going to be like, 'What do we do now?'"
Jayson will participate in short track on Prince Edward Island and Allyson will compete in long track in Halifax.
However you look at it, they'll be nearing the finish line soon.
Before they get there, they took a moment to thank everyone who helped them over the years.
Jayson thanked his mother and father Mark for their support, their coach Derrick McLeod and MacDonald Buick for their sponsorship.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No more expensing home internet bills to taxpayers, Tory and Liberal MPs told
The federal Liberal government is joining the Opposition Conservatives in no longer allowing its members of Parliament to expense taxpayers for home internet services.
Canadians fighting in Ukraine, despite no monitoring from government, speak out on war and loss
On Feb. 27, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country needed fighters, and foreigners were welcome to join the front line in the defence against Russian aggression. Some Canadians were among the first to answer the call.
Canada sending 4 battle tanks to Ukraine, maybe more later: Anand
Canada is sending four combat-ready battle tanks to Ukraine and will be deploying 'a number' of Canadian Armed Forces members to train Ukrainian soldiers on how to operate them.
True crime sells, but fans are debating the ethics of their passion
For some people, relaxation looks like settling down with a nice glass of wine and the most graphic, disturbing tale of murder imaginable.
Tips to protect your personal information online
Retailers and tech companies use many tools to mine consumers for data they can share with third parties, but there are steps consumers can take to protect and safeguard their personal information.
No reason for alarm in Canada after cough syrup deaths in other countries: health agency
Following the deaths of more than 300 children from contaminated cough syrups in several countries, Health Canada says it's been more than a decade since similar cases were identified here.
Rent prices grew at record pace in 2022 as Canada saw lowest vacancy rate in decades
Rent prices in Canada grew at a record pace last year as the country saw the lowest vacancy rate since 2001, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said.
Poor communication and training linked to fatal B.C. ammonia leak
The independent body that oversees the safety of technical systems and equipment in British Columbia has found a deadly ammonia leak near Kamloops last May was a tragedy that took years to unfold.
Ottawa police, bylaw increasing downtown presence on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services are telling residents and visitors they will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to parking, noise and fireworks violations downtown this weekend, on the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
Toronto
-
Exclusive club in Toronto fined $35K for telling man with autism he required supervision at all times
The family of a prominent Toronto artist with autism is speaking out after one of the city’s oldest private clubs demanded he be supervised at all times while using the facilities – a decision that prompted the artist to file a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario.
-
Toronto police to boost presence on TTC following spike in violence
The Toronto police will be rolling out an increased presence across the TTC following a rash of violent, and sometimes random, incidents on the city’s transit system.
-
New video shows the moments before an armed swordsman attacked his boss at a Toronto bakery
New video has emerged showing the moments before a Toronto man attacked his boss using two samurai swords at a North York bakery – an incident the man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for.
Calgary
-
Police hunt woman in connection to incident that saw victim run over and robbed, in that order
Calgary police have arrested one suspect and are still looking for another in connection to a December incident in a southwest parking lot that left the victim severely injured.
-
'Not moving': why those in the auto industry predict a rough ride for Canadians in 2023
Whether you're interested in buying, renting or repairing, automotive experts are warning Canadians entering the vehicle market to bring extra money -- and patience.
-
New MRU labs explore 'environmental crime scenes', walking and runnning
Here's a pitch for a new one-hour crime drama set in Calgary.
Montreal
-
Son charged in killing of mother in Montreal's 1st homicide of the year
A 28-year-old son has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother Wednesday morning in Montreal's Centre-Sud neighbourhood.
-
Montreal mayor wants review of old bylaw banning residents from parking in their own driveways
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante wants a review of an old bylaw that has prevented some residents in an east-end neighbourhood from parking their cars in their own driveways.
-
Teen suspect in hammer attack at Montreal school facing armed assault charges
The 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with a hammer attack at a Montreal high school earlier this week is now facing weapons charges.
Edmonton
-
Sport Chek pulls out of Edmonton City Centre as mall highlights 'significant safety issues'
One of the biggest tenants in Edmonton City Centre (ECC) mall is closing its doors for good.
-
Residential ice ruts causing crashes and stuck vehicles, some Edmonton residents say
Derek Dupuis just happened to be outside for a cigarette Tuesday night when he saw a hatchback car smash into the side of one of his neighbours' pickups.
-
Ice Age relic found by Alberta woman out walking her dogs
A chance discovery by an Edmonton area woman who was walking her dogs has turned out to be a massive fossilized bone that likely belonged to an Ice Age mammoth.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run on Highway 17
A 36-year-old Sault Ste. Marie woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 17 east of Bruce Mines last week, police say.
-
Sudbury woman killed when snowmobile goes through ice
The body of a 29-year-old Sudbury nurse was recovered Wednesday night from a lake near Parry Sound after her snowmobile went through the ice, police say.
-
Clients may have received used needles, Sudbury, Ont., harm reduction group says
Anyone who received a single-use needle from Réseau ACCESS Network in Sudbury in the last several months is at risk of serious infection, the group announced Thursday.
London
-
London council shaves about $24 off property tax increase
Londoners will dig deeper this year to cover their property taxes and water/wastewater bills.
-
'Right now were in a bit of that hidden and pent-up demand': The promise of interest rate stability could reinvigorate the housing market
The Bank of Canada's benchmark interest rate has risen another quarter of a percentage point, but it comes with the promise of a pause. London-area homebuilders are hopeful that will bolster the market.
-
Western University to host viewing party for once in a lifetime phenomenon
It may be green in appearance but it isn’t envy that gives this comet its unique colour.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba sending second round of cheques to help with inflation
The Manitoba government is issuing a second round of cheques to help people deal with inflation in a move that critics say has more to do with boosting the governing Progressive Conservatives' chances in the next election.
-
Rescued dog receiving light therapy treatment as part of his care
A small dog - likely a Pekingese cross - is on the mend at a Winnipeg animal hospital after being attacked in northern Manitoba two weeks ago, thanks in part to a new light treatment.
-
In wake of substitute teacher shortage, Manitoba school divisions are hiring uncertified teachers
Some rural Manitoba school divisions are advertising substitute teaching positions where a teaching degree or certificate is not required in an attempt to address a shortfall.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police, bylaw increasing downtown presence on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services are telling residents and visitors they will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to parking, noise and fireworks violations downtown this weekend, on the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Murder suspect, 18, arrested in Ottawa Valley
Police in Renfrew County have arrested an 18-year-old suspect after a homicide Wednesday night.
-
City of Ottawa committee votes to reopen Wellington Street
A year after the 'Freedom Convoy' protest shut down Wellington Street, a city of Ottawa committee has voted to reopen it to cars.
Saskatoon
-
'Just sick to my stomach': Sask. mom says cheer team asked daughter to hide self-harm scars
A Saskatchewan mother says her 13-year-old daughter is being shamed for her past mental health challenges.
-
'It's been a morning': Freezing rain makes for treacherous Saskatoon area commute
Freezing rain on Thursday morning has contributed to dangerous driving conditions in and around Saskatoon.
-
New ultrasound technology offers rural Sask. mothers access to virtual care
A new search initiative from Jim Pattison’s Hospital (JPH) is making access to ultrasound appointments easier for expectant mothers in rural parts of the province.
Vancouver
-
B.C. child welfare agency appeals discrimination ruling, $150K award in case of Indigenous mom
A Vancouver child welfare agency is appealing a B.C. Human Rights Tribunal ruling that found an Indigenous mom's children were wrongfully taken from her and placed in care, awarding her $150,000 in damages for discrimination.
-
Vancouver man designs life-saving app after losing friend to drug toxicity, preventing dozens of deaths
A Vancouver man has designed a life-saving app that has helped prevent at least 57 deaths since launching in May 2020.
-
No decision yet on fate of Surrey police transition: B.C. public safety minister
The mayor of Surrey will have to wait a little longer to find out if the transition from the RCMP to a municipal force will be halted, according to B.C.'s public safety minister.
Regina
-
'For them to have hope': Regina's emergency shelter set to open its doors
Regina’s new emergency shelter is set to open its doors. The facility is located in the former YMCA building downtown. Already, the 40 beds are fully booked with a waiting list.
-
Here's how much rent will cost the average tenant in Regina
Rising rent costs and limited options are making it challenging for Regina renters to find the right place to settle into.
-
Regina police officer catches 11 drivers using mobile devices in 3 shifts
A Regina police officer said he caught 11 drivers on mobile devices in three shifts.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich massage therapist banned for 25 years for secretly recording patients
A Saanich, B.C., massage therapist has been banned from practising for 25 years after he secretly recorded video of female patients undressing before their appointments.
-
Abandoned pulp mill on Vancouver Island demolished
Demolition efforts are underway at a decommissioned pulp mill on the north end of Vancouver Island.
-
Nanaimo crash knocks out power to thousands
About 2,500 BC Hydro customers lost power in Nanaimo, B.C., on Thursday afternoon after a driver lost control of their vehicle and slammed into a hydro pole.