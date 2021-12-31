New Brunswick delays in-person back-to-school schedule

During Friday’s COVID-19 news conference, New Brunswick's Education Minister, Dominic Cardy, announced a change to the back-to-school schedule.

“We have had, once again, to pivot our strategy as COVID-19, has adjusted and evolved,” said Cardy.

Students in K to 12 schools were supposed to head back to class Jan. 10,, but will now do at-home learning from Jan. 11 until at least Jan. 21. This decision will be re-evaluated on Jan. 17.

“This situation is far from ideal. In-person learning is more effective for most students and students rely on services and programs offered through schools to help support their mental health, offer them food security and a myriad of other supports,” said Cardy.

“This is going to create an impact on our at-risk and vulnerable students, so we will be working with schools to look at what supports we may be able to provide so affected students and families will be provided with more information next week.”

Students who have received rapid test kits through their schools are being asked to hold off on using the kits, unless they become symptomatic, until there is a confirmed return to school date.

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION FINANCIAL SUPPORT PACKAGES

Cardy said the province will offer early childhood education facilities financial support packages to support healthy and safe learning and childcare.

“This will include a $200 per month, per educator, wage top up, retroactive to Dec. 1 of this year, which will continue to March 31 of next year. And, a $50, per space, per month, amount which will be provided to any centres operating under the Level 2 or 3 of the Winter Plan. That starts tomorrow, Jan. 1 and will continue to March 31,” said Cardy.