HALIFAX -- A 61-year-old man from Bronson Settlement, N.B., is facing charges after police say he fired shots towards police during an incident on Sunday.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, police responded to a report of an armed individual uttering threats at a home on Main Street in Chipman, N.B.

Police say the individual left the scene before officers arrived.

Officers then attended a home on Bronson Settlement Road in Bronson Settlement in search of the suspect.

When officers arrived on the scene, police say a firearm was discharged toward the officers from inside the home. No one was injured.

Police set up a perimeter as a precaution, and were able to make contact with an individual inside the home, who was arrested a short time later without incident.

Keith Day, 61, appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court by way of tele-remand on Monday and was charged with discharging a firearm with intent.

Day was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.