A man has died after his all-terrain vehicle crashed into a tree near Tracadie, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision in Leech, N.B., around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the driver was travelling on a dirt road on the former Tracadie military range when he lost control of the ATV, crashing it into a tree.

The 61-year-old man from Saumarez, N.B., died at the scene.

His name has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.