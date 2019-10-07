New Brunswick man dies after ATV crashes into tree
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 11:34AM ADT
A man has died after his all-terrain vehicle crashed into a tree near Tracadie, N.B.
The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision in Leech, N.B., around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the driver was travelling on a dirt road on the former Tracadie military range when he lost control of the ATV, crashing it into a tree.
The 61-year-old man from Saumarez, N.B., died at the scene.
His name has not been released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.