New Brunswick man dies after crashing vehicle into trees: RCMP

    Police say a man has died after he crashed a vehicle into trees in Hacheyville, N.B., Sunday morning.

    RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 363 around 10:30 a.m.

    The driver, a 21-year-old man from Saint-Sauveur, died at the scene from his injuries.

    Police say they believe the man lost control of the vehicle, veered off the road, and collided with several trees.

    A collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office are assisting the RCMP with their investigation, which is ongoing.

    Police say an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

