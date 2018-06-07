

CTV Atlantic





New Brunswick RCMP have pressed new charges against a 28-year-old man from Grand Anse who is alleged to have made and distributed child pornography.

Richard Dorion already faced a charge of possession, but now faces four new charges including:

making child pornography;

agreement or arrangement with another person by means of telecommunication to commit a sexual offence against a child;

transmit, make available, distribute child pornography; and

breach of conditions.

Dorion’s original charge was in January after police searched his home in September 2017 and seized several electronic devices, New Brunswick RCMP said in a news release. The new charges are the result of an investigation by the New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, which includes members from the Saint John and Kennebecasis Regional Police Forces, along with the RCMP's Technological Crime Unit, and members from the Caraquet RCMP.

Dorion is scheduled to appear in court in Caraquet on July 3 to enter a plea.