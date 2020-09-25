HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP have seized and destroyed 400 cannabis plants following the discovery of an illegal growing operation in Southampton, N.B., near Nackawic.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, members of the West District RCMP attended several fields in a wooded area in Southampton and found a total of 400 mature cannabis plants.

Police determined the plants had been grown illegally without a proper licence, so they were seized and destroyed.

The RCMP is reminding the public that cannabis remains a controlled substance. Individuals over the age of 19 may grow up to four cannabis plants on their property for personal use.

Anyone wishing to grow more plants is required to apply for the proper licence through Health Canada.