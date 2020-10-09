HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, increasing the number of active cases in the province to 37.

According to the province's COVID-19 dashboard, 12 of the new cases have been identified in the Campbellton region (Zone 5), and one has been identified in the Moncton region (Zone 1).

The province has now identified 33 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, with three new cases reported Thursday and a single-day high of 17 new cases reported Wednesday.

N.B. premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell will be providing a news update on the province's COVID-19 situation at 3 p.m. Atlantic: WATCH LIVE HERE

Friday's new cases are:

an individual between the ages of 20-29 in the Campbellton region (Zone 5).

an individual between the ages of 30-39 in the Campbellton region (Zone 5).

four individuals between the ages of 40-49 in the Campbellton region (Zone 5).

an individual between the ages of 50-59 in the Campbellton region (Zone 5).

four individuals between the ages of 60-69 in the Campbellton region (Zone 5).

an individual between the ages of 70-79 in the Campbellton region (Zone 5).

an individual between the ages of 40-49 in the Moncton region (Zone 1).

As of Friday, both the Moncton region (Zone 1) and Campbellton region (Zone 5) have transitioned back to the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

OUTBREAK IN CAMPBELLTON REGION

A total of 13 new cases have been identified in the Campbellton region since Thursday.

One of the three new cases identified in New Brunswick on Thursday involved an individual between the ages of 30 and 39 years old in the Campbellton area, and is under investigation.

Campbellton's Sugarloaf Senior High School is closed Friday for cleaning due to a positive COVID-19 case connected to the school.

The school will be closed on Friday, October 9 for cleaning. Contact tracing is underway.

On Friday, New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network confirmed that 18 of its employees from the Campbellton region (Zone 5) are in isolation and visits to the Campbellton Regional Hospital are cancelled, as the province continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 CASES IN NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick now has had 238 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 199 are recovered and two people have died.

There are currently three people in hospital, with no people currently in intensive care.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 68 confirmed cases (21 active case)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 31 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 59 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 8 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 66 confirmed cases (13 active case)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 3 confirmed cases

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 3 confirmed cases

The province recently announced that residents can take an online self-assessment if they are experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

To date, a total of 83,173 tests have been conducted in the province.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Thursday, 2,988 personal and 1,557 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 31 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.7 per cent.

This is a developing story, more to come.