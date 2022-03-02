New Brunswick reports 89 people with COVID-19 in hospital, 8 in ICU

New Brunswick is reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday.

To date, the province has announced 306 COVID-19-related deaths.

There is a small increase in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19, with three more patients reported since Tuesday.

Currently, there are 89 people in hospital with the virus.

Of those, 45 were admitted for COVID-19, while 44 were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive on or after admission.

There are currently eight people being treated in intensive care-- an increase of five people since Tuesday. Of those, six were admitted for COVID-19, while two were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive.

Two more people are on ventilators in New Brunswick, for a total of three patients.

NEW CASES

With 386 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 327 recoveries reported Wednesday, the number of active cases has dropped to 3,633 in New Brunswick.

The regional breakdown of the cases is as follows:

117 new cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

95 new cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

87 new cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

24 new cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

18 new cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

30 new cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

15 new cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

Public health says 579 additional cases of COVID-19 were also identified from rapid tests.

The province has reported a total of 38,155 cases since the start of the pandemic.

VACCINE UPDATE

According to the province’s online dashboard, 92.8 per cent of New Brunswick residents aged five and older have received their first dose of vaccine, 87.1 per cent have received their second dose, and 50.1 per cent have received their booster dose.

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS ISOLATING

The regional health authorities say there are currently 159 Vitalité health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating. There are also 272 Horizon and 90 Extra Mural - Ambulance New Brunswick workers who are isolating after testing positive.

More information on COVID-19 in New Brunswick can be found on the province’s website.