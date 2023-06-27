New Brunswick's Higgs drops dissenters in cabinet shuffle amid party unrest
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has bounced two ministers from cabinet and added some new faces as he confronts turmoil within his Progressive Conservative caucus.
The new cabinet sworn in today follows the recent resignations of two ministers who objected to the premier's leadership style.
Daniel Allain, who was minister of local government, and Jeff Carr, who was transport minister, were dropped.
Allain and Carr both signed a letter earlier this month expressing their "extreme disappointment in a lack of process and transparency" after the premier made controversial changes to the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
The letter was also signed by Dorothy Shephard, who served as social development minister, and Trevor Holder, who had been labour minister, and they later quit cabinet.
Higgs has replaced Allain in the local government portfolio with Glen Savoie, while Carr was replaced by Richard Ames as minister of Transport.
Five new ministers were named to the 18-person cabinet, and eight positions were changed in the shuffle.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.
For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's grocery sector needs more competition, federal watchdog finds
Canada's grocery sector needs better competition to help keep food prices down and encourage new entrants, the country's competition watchdog has found.
No evidence of political interference in McKinsey contracts: Treasury Board report
The Treasury Board says it has found no evidence of political interference in federal contracts with consulting firm McKinsey & Company.
'I heard screaming': Teen helps save child from coyote attack in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg teenager’s brave actions are being applauded after he helped save a child from a coyote attack.
Canada's inflation rate falls to 3.4 per cent last month, lowest rate since June 2021
Statistics Canada says the country's inflation rate fell to 3.4 per cent in May -- the lowest it's been since June 2021.
Belgian shot putter goes viral running hurdles to save team from disqualification
Belgian shot putter Jolien Boumkwo ran the 100-metre hurdles to save her team from disqualification at the European Athletics Team Championships on Saturday in Poland, after her teammates pulled-out due to injury.
In an audio recording Donald Trump discusses a 'highly confidential' document with an interviewer
An audio recording from a meeting in which former President Donald Trump discusses a 'highly confidential' document with an interviewer appears to undermine his later claim that he didn't have such documents, only magazine and newspaper clippings.
What happens to the organs of people who choose medically assisted deaths?
The guidelines on how to handle organ donation after medically-assisted death have been officially updated for the first time since a 'reasonably foreseeable natural death' was removed from the eligibility criteria.
Janitor heard 'annoying alarms 'and turned off freezer, ruining 20 years of school research worth US$1M, lawsuit says
A university janitor who turned off a freezer after hearing multiple 'annoying alarms,' ruined more than 20 years of research, according to a lawsuit filed against his employer by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York.
Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto
Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.
Toronto
-
Olivia Chow will be Toronto’s next mayor. Here's what she promised
Here's what Toronto mayoral elect Olivia Chow promised to do during the election campaign:
-
Man, 45, dies in hospital after daytime attack at Hamilton park
A man has died after being attacked Thursday morning at a public park in Hamilton, Ont.
-
Suncor Energy cyberattack hits Petro-Canada gas stations
A cyberattack is behind the Petro-Canada outage that has blocked customers from paying with credit cards at the pumps and logging into their accounts for several days.
Calgary
-
Calgary man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 stabbing death of Karson Goodeagle
The Crown and defence provided a joint sentencing submission for Tyrell Noskiye, convicted of second-degree murder in the 2020 stabbing death of Karson Goodeagle.
-
Calgary restaurants and bars welcome summer patio, festival season boost
As businesses continue to bounce back from the pandemic, many restaurants and bars are looking forward to getting an extra boost from the summer patio and festival season.
-
3-vehicle collision on McKnight in northeast Calgary sends four people to hospital
Four people were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in northeast Calgary on Monday night.
Montreal
-
Dragons' Den investor Vincent Guzzo arrested for criminal harassment
Businessman and TV personality Vincent Guzzo, 54, is facing charges of criminal harassment and breach of conditions after he was arrested in Laval on June 23, 2023.
-
Nurse at Montreal seniors' home charged with sexually assaulting residents
A nurse has been fired after being charged with sexually assaulting multiple seniors at a long-term care home in Montreal. Francisco Ferna Abarca Mena, 56, appeared in a Montreal courtroom Monday to face five counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual exploitation.
-
Short, intense rainstorm causes flash flooding in Vaudreuil-Dorion, funnel clouds spotted
While rain storms weren't as bad in many areas of the Greater Montreal Area, the city of Vaudreuil-Dorion west of the island got hit with a short, intense rainstorm that caused flash flooding in the area.
Edmonton
-
Canada's grocery sector needs more competition, federal watchdog finds
Canada's grocery sector needs better competition to help keep food prices down and encourage new entrants, the country's competition watchdog has found.
-
'Disappointing': McDavid no fan of NHL's move on themed jerseys after Pride refusals
Connor McDavid isn't a fan of the NHL's new policy on themed warmup jerseys.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Staying hot and unsettled all week
Hot and unsettled conditions across most of central and northern Alberta for the next few days.
Northern Ontario
-
Nearly 300K hectares burned in Ontario wildfires, extremely poor air quality continues
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Tuesday, June 27.
-
Injured bear cub found abandoned on shoulder of road in Tiny Township
Provincial police in Tiny Township got an unusual call Sunday night about a lone bear cub needing rescue.
-
Weather alert: Heavy rain continues Tuesday in the northeast, up to 40 mm
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for many communities in northeastern Ontario as heavy rainfall continues Tuesday.
London
-
Officer won't be charged after London crash
A London police officer will not face charges after the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was called in to investigate a crash in February.
-
Air quality statement in effect, chance of showers and localized smoke in the region
A special air quality statement has been issued for most of southern Ontario including London, Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Sarnia-Lambton.
-
Fifth and final open house session over London’s five homeless service hubs took place Monday
The city had several staff on-hand answering questions ffrom residents who came out for the fifth and final open house session over London’s five homeless service hubs expected to open later this year.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba town declares state of local emergency amid wildfire
A Manitoba town has declared a local state of emergency as a forest fire burns close to the community.
-
'I heard screaming': Teen helps save child from coyote attack in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg teenager’s brave actions are being applauded after he helped save a child from a coyote attack.
-
Mistrial declared in Manitoba murder case after defence lawyer falls ill
A Winnipeg judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a Manitoba man on trial for first-degree murder in the death of his neighbour.
Ottawa
-
Two men in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on golf course
Two men are in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on a golf course in Kanata on Monday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa police resources 'stretched' with Canada Day at LeBreton Flats
Ottawa police chief Eric Stubbs says extra police officers from across Ontario will be coming to Ottawa to assist in Canada Day because of the larger footprint for celebrations.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Community services committee to discuss new transitional housing strategy
The city of Ottawa's community services committee meets today to discuss the current housing and homelessness crisis.
Saskatoon
-
'She's scared': Sask. foster mom begs for stability for 7-year-old girl bounced between homes
A Saskatoon foster mom is questioning why a little girl was removed from her care and put in a group home.
-
Saskatoon police seek 2 suspects in homicide investigation
Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in finding two women suspected in an ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Canada's grocery sector needs more competition, federal watchdog finds
Canada's grocery sector needs better competition to help keep food prices down and encourage new entrants, the country's competition watchdog has found.
Vancouver
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Parents of Vancouver woman denied medically-assisted death at St. Paul's Hospital speak out
As they mourn their daughter, Sam O'Neill's parents are speaking out about the religious exemption for MAID at publicly-funded Providence Health Care hospitals that they think the provincial government should eliminate.
-
Wildfires have British Columbians re-thinking summer travel plans: poll
British Columbia's early and well-publicized wildfire season has people concerned about travelling in the province this summer, a poll suggests.
-
This is how much the City of Surrey paid the law firm that defended Doug McCallum at his public mischief trial
The law firm that represented former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum in his public mischief trial last year was paid more than $300,000 by the city, according to municipal financial records.
Regina
-
Sask. man accused of running over woman twice in Regina appears in court
A 54-year-old Regina man accused of stabbing a woman and running her over twice with a vehicle, made his first appearance before a judge Monday.
-
Canada's grocery sector needs more competition, federal watchdog finds
Canada's grocery sector needs better competition to help keep food prices down and encourage new entrants, the country's competition watchdog has found.
-
#JustCurious: Here's why the Stamps maintained possession after that mishandled kick-off
Here's why the Stamps maintained possession after that mishandled kick-off against the Riders on Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
3 black bear cubs rescued on northern Vancouver Island
A trio of sibling black bear cubs are in the care of the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre (NIWRC) in Errington after they were found without their mother.
-
Crews and helicopter respond to suspicious wildfires near Port Alberni
The British Columbia Wildfire Service is responding to a pair of suspicious wildfires burning near Port Alberni. The fires were discovered Monday morning, just south of the Port Alberni Highway, near Rogers Creek and the city's Sahara Heights neighbourhood.
-
Indigenous-specific, trauma-informed childcare facility being built in Colwood
Much-needed child-care spaces are now under construction in Colwood with an opening date slated for the winter of 2025.