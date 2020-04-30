ROTHESAY, N.B. -- A New Brunswick school has come together virtually to thank health-care workers for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Student Sam Campbell organized the tribute video for health-care workers, with help from his classmates and faculty at Rothesay Netherwood School in Rothesay, N.B.

Campbell’s mother works at the Stan Cassidy Centre For Rehabilitation and his father at the Department of Health, so for him the project was personal.

“I just see how they go in every single day and I know this time is hard for them and also for everyone else,” says Campbell.

Last Monday, Campbell and his classmate Alex Marin put out the call to take part.

“We just went around and asked people in our community and around the school to see if they would do a video for either one of the doctors or either a general thing just saying thank you,” says Martin.

The pair say they were surprised by the overwhelming response.

“I found it awesome to see just that many people responding, I didn't think it would happen,” says Martin.

“Even when me and Alex thought we were done the video, the last day on Friday we got 30 more videos from middle schoolers and more faculty,” says Campbell.

The students have received plenty of positive feedback, including from New Brunswick's top doctor.

“Dr. Russell actually called me and Alex yesterday, actually thanking us for the video, and that was good just seeing how this video brings some positivity in a negative time,” says Campbell.