SALISBURY, N.B. -- Six acres of sunflowers are blooming in Salisbury, N.B. and are attracting people from across the province.

This year marks the second annual New Brunswick Sunflower Festival in Salisbury. The event has grown in size and popularity.

“Everybody loves sunflowers. I love sunflowers, the beauty of them, the different types and colours and shapes they have,” says sunflower farmer Steve Gallant.

The fields contain 30 different varieties of sunflowers, totalling an estimated 400,000 flowers.

“We have a planter, but it’s a very detailed planting,” says Gallant.

“I plant the sunflowers. It’s over about a four week window. (I) plant different varieties at different times, because some will bloom in 79 days, some will bloom in 60, so that they all bloom, hopefully, within a 10 day window. That’s what we want.”

Photographer Jennifer Allen is taking advantage of the plethora of photo opportunities available at the festival.

“I think I’m up to a few hundred (pictures) right now and I just got here,” says Allen.

With each paid admission, the visitor gets to pick a sunflower. Proceeds from the purchase of any additional blooms will go to the Friends of the Moncton Hospital Foundation.